Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Gabon adopts changes to electoral law [The Morning Call]

Gabon adopts changes to electoral law [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

The Gabonese government on Friday adopted new changes to the electoral law in the country. In the new changes, eligibility criteria for the presidency reduced the minimum age for the presidency from

40 to 18 years. Other changes also include financing and an introduction of a two round election system.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..