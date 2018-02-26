Gabon adopts changes to electoral law [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Gabonese government on Friday adopted new changes to the electoral law in the country. In the new changes, eligibility criteria for the presidency reduced the minimum age for the presidency from
40 to 18 years. Other changes also include financing and an introduction of a two round election system.
