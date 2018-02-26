Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Botswana tells DR Congo's Kabila to step down

Botswana tells DR Congo's Kabila to step down
Daniel Mumbere

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Botswana has urged the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila, to step down.

In a press release titled ‘Refusal by some leaders to hand over power’, the ministry of international affairs said the ‘worsening humanitarian situation’ in DRC is fulled by the fact that ‘its leader has persistently delayed holding elections, and has lost control over the security of his country’.

The statemnt concludes by urging the international community to put pressure on the leadership of DRC to relinquish power and pave way for the ushering in of a new political dispensation.

Delayed polls in DRC

Government troops have clashed with opposition supporters following the refusal of President Kabila to leave office.

He took power in 2001 after his father’s assassination and had been expected to step down in 2016 after the two terms provided for in the constitution.

He has however stayed on citing logistical challenges that have prevented the organisation of elections that would usher in a new president.

A new date of December 23, 2018 has been set to hold the delayed poll but opposition supporters want Kabila to declare that he will not seek to change the country’s constitution to enable him seek another term in office.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..