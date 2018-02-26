Welcome to Africanews

Black Panther scores another box office win

“Black Panther” held on the top spot at the box office, with estimated $108 million in weekend box office sales, according to BoxOfficePro.com.

Black Panther is only the fourth film in history to gross more than $100 million in its second weekend, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103.1 million), BoxOfficePro.com reported.

In its debut weekend, the film exceeded analysts expectation with estimated ticket sales of $192 million compared to the predicted $150 million.

The superhero movie with predominantly black cast hopes its combination of African pride, beauty and thrilling adventure will also mark a cultural shift in the movie industry and beyond.

Some film critics are calling it the best Marvel movie so far; others say it’s a correction after years of neglecting minority talent in Hollywood.

