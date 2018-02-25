Cameroon:At least 5 killed by Boko Haram

At least five people were killed on Saturday in an attack attributed to Jihadist group Boko Haram between the villages of Bourvare and Goumouldi in the extreme north of Cameroon.

Bourvare is a Cameroonian village near Nigeria. The village of Goumouldi is located less than 5 kilometres from the Kerawa border crossing at the border with Nigeria.

Last Thursday, three other people were also killed in Kordo city, in the extreme north of the country.

On the night of 20-21, reports say the vicinity of Assigahsia, also in the Far North region, had been attacked by the elements of Boko Haram who also killed five people, injured five others and burned down houses before returning to their homes in neighbouring Nigeria.

Agencies