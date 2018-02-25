Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Cameroon:At least 5 killed by Boko Haram

Cameroon:At least 5 killed by Boko Haram

Cameroon

At least five people were killed on Saturday in an attack attributed to Jihadist group Boko Haram between the villages of Bourvare and Goumouldi in the extreme north of Cameroon.

Bourvare is a Cameroonian village near Nigeria. The village of Goumouldi is located less than 5 kilometres from the Kerawa border crossing at the border with Nigeria.

Last Thursday, three other people were also killed in Kordo city, in the extreme north of the country.

On the night of 20-21, reports say the vicinity of Assigahsia, also in the Far North region, had been attacked by the elements of Boko Haram who also killed five people, injured five others and burned down houses before returning to their homes in neighbouring Nigeria.

Agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..