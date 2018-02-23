Trump: arm teachers to keep schools, Ghouta pounded as UN tussles over ceasefire [International Edition]

In the wake of America’s deadliest ever high school shooting, US president Donald Trump is considering a proposal to arm school teachers in an attempt to prevent mass shootings. The president floated the suggestion at a meeting with survivors of mass shootings on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General has added a chorus of voices calling for an end to human suffering in the besieged Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta. More than 335 people have been killed since Sunday.

