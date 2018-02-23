Prosecution trial held in hospital room for DRC's opposition leader [The Morning Call]

An opposition leader in the Democratic republic of Congo DRC under prosecution for “insulting the head of state,” was tried in his hospital room on Tuesday. Gérard Mulumba was arrested in November

2017 at the Kinshasa airport, and then transferred later on January 19 to a clinic in Kinshasa because of the deterioration of his state of health. A prosecution order, widely shared on social networks,

authorized that the opposition leader be given two weeks of intensive care at a hospital but his lawyer now accuses the National Intelligence Agency of blocking the provisional release decided by the

prosecution.