Lupita Nyong'o to play Trevor Noah's mother in 'Born A Crime' movie

Kenya’s Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is to star in a film adaptation of internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah’s autobiography, Born a Crime.

Lupita, who will also co-produce the film tweeted the news, sharing her experience of reading the best selling book.

“I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!,” Nyong’o said.

When I read Trevornoah 's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!

Trevor replied her tweet saying ‘I’m in heaven’ and said she was ‘beyong a perfect fit’ for his mother who he describes as ‘a powerful woman’.

“My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it’s beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong’o. I’m beyond excited,” he wrote.

Lupita is currently rising the success of black superhero movie, Black Panther, which features a predominantly black cast.

Born A Crime is an autobiographical comedy detailing Trevor Noah’s life growing up as a coloured person (light skinned child of a white father and black mother) in apartheid South Africa.

Many of Trevor and Lupita’s fans hope that the South African comedian will cast some South African actors and actresses to deliver this South African story.

