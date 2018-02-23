"Global corruption burden worst in South Sudan, Somalia"- TI [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Majority of countries are making little or no progress in ending corruption, while journalists and activists in corrupt countries are risking their lives every day in an effort to speak out. This is according to
anti corruption watchdog Transparency International. Publishing its 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index transparency international says there’s been a surge in the corruption burden in more than two-
thirds of countries, with crackdowns on NGOs and media exacerbating levels of corruption. According to the report, several countries significantly improved their Corruption Perception Index CPI score
over the last six years, including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and the United Kingdom.
