Ghana court jails ex-lawmaker for causing financial loss to the state

A High Court in Ghana on Friday jailed a former Member of Parliament (MP) for his role in causing financial loss to the state.

The Accra High Court sentenced Abuga Pele to six years in prison. The case brought against him was during his tenure as head of a state agency, the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA).

The court also sentenced a private service provider, Philip Assibit to 10 years in jail over the same case. He was convicted for defrauding by false pretence and dishonestly causing financial loss.

The GYEEDA scandal was exposed by a private news network, Joy FM in 2013. The former government which Pele belongs to started legal proceedings against him leading to today’s conviction.

The two were hurled before the courts in 2014. Mr Pele was at the time alleged to have entered into an unlawful agreement with Mr Assibit, prevailing on the state to make payments when no work has been done.

Mr Assibit is said to have made false claims for payments to the tune of 3.3 million cedis as services provided to the erstwhile National Youth Employment Program.

The said amount included developing an exit program and securing a grant of 65 million cedis from the World Bank.

Before sentencing, the lawyers pleaded the presiding judge Justice Afia Serwaah Asare Botwe for lenient sentences.