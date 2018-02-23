Welcome to Africanews

EU boosts G5 Sahel counter-terrorism force

with AFP

African politics

The EU’s latest boost to the G5 Sahel counter-terrorism force.

This was the focus of the meeting that brought together some 30 Heads of State and Government at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Friday.

The EU has doubled its contribution to the G5 Sahel joint military force fighting terrorism to €100 million.

Further announcements are also expected at the end of this meeting.

In addition to European aid, the G5 Sahel member states of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad have also pledged to contribute 10 million in bilateral aid.

Nearly 300 million euros have been mobilized to date, while Saudi Arabia has already pledged 100 million euros and the United States 60 million dollars.

Security must accompany development, warned European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the opening of the conference.

