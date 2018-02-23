Djibouti's legislative polls boycotted by main opposition

Djibouti
Polling stations on Friday opened in Djibouti for legislative elections boycotted by the main opposition, Movement for Development and Freedom party.
According to the party, three years after promise of electoral reforms, nothing has been done in that direction. They argue that the process lacks transparency and credibility.
The ruling party is, however, expected to sweep majority of the 65 seats at stake. Over half of the seats, 35, are in the capital where most opposition parties fielded candidates. Initial results are expected on Saturday.
The main opposition has accused the leadership of the national electoral commission for being partisan towards the ruling party, charges denied by the body.
The African Union deployed an observer mission led by Anicet-Georges Dologuele, former Prime Minister of the Central African Republic.
