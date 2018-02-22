Two French soldiers killed in Mali attack - Elysee

Mali
Two French soldiers were killed after their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Mali, the French president’s office said on Wednesday.
France has deployed around 4,000 French troops in the West Africa’s Sahel region as part of Operation Barkhane aimed at tackling Islamist militants in the region.
REUTERS
Go to video
Three suicide bombers kill 18 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Go to video
Nigeria army puts $8300 reward on info leading to Shekau's arrest
01:15
Egypt launches major assault on militants ahead of election
Go to video
Eritrean, Afghan migrants clash in deadly 'gang warfare' in French camp
02:22
Terrorism study center established in Chad
03:32
Mali "Equation Nomades" music festival [The Morning Call]