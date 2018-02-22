Welcome to Africanews

Two French soldiers killed in Mali attack - Elysee

Mali

Two French soldiers were killed after their armoured vehicle was hit by an explosive device in Mali, the French president’s office said on Wednesday.

France has deployed around 4,000 French troops in the West Africa’s Sahel region as part of Operation Barkhane aimed at tackling Islamist militants in the region.

REUTERS

