Life returns to normalcy in Pool region of the Republic of Congo

After two years of insecurity, and clashes between the army and ex-combatants Ninjas, travel to the Pool region in the south of the Republic of Congo has become possible again.

Hundreds of people who fled their villages at the height of the crisis, took refuge in this city of 50,000 inhabitants.

On Wednesday, humanitarian organizations visited the city of Mindouli to register all displaced persons.

“There were those who left during the crisis. Some of them ran away. They had moved. Every once in a while they come back. Anyway, I didn’t have to go anywhere. I was there from the beginning of the confrontations till date”,Philippe Biantambikila ,a resident of Mindouli said.

The government and supporters of Frédéric Bintsamou, also known as Pastor Ntumi, signed a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreement on December 23. This has had an immediate impact on schools.

Primary school teacher, Antoine Bakouna shared his concerns with Africanews’ Correspondent, Laudes Martial .

“We had been slightly delayed for at least a month. Otherwise, on the whole, we do everything we can to make up for it. In Mindouli the situation is more or less good. Except until then, our friends are still in the forest. May they also go out so that there may be true peace”,Bakouna said.

Life here is back to normal.Schools,administration and market centers are now functioning normally.

