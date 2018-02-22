Djibouti to hold legislative election

Djibouti is to host legislative election in the entire country on Friday 23 with the ruling party RPP grandees manoeuvring to hang onto their posts and avoid the hitches of the last legislative elections.

A total of 65 parliamentary seats are up for election.

The opposition party,Movement for Development and Freedom party had threatened to boycott the election on the basis that the process will not be transparent.

The opposition went a head to accuse the leadership of the national electoral commission for being partisan towards the ruling party charges denied by the body.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said he had deployed the AU election observation mission led by Anicet-Georges Dologuele, former Prime Minister of the Central African Republic