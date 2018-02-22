Congo dismisses seven magistrates [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Seven magistrates have been dismissed from their posts at the end of a session of the Superior Council of the Judiciary convened under the authority of the Congolese head of state Denis Sassou
N’Guesso. According to the Congolese Minister of Justice, Ange Aimé Wilfrid Bininga, the dismissed magistrates committed serious professional misconduct.
