Congo dismisses seven magistrates [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Seven magistrates have been dismissed from their posts at the end of a session of the Superior Council of the Judiciary convened under the authority of the Congolese head of state Denis Sassou

N’Guesso. According to the Congolese Minister of Justice, Ange Aimé Wilfrid Bininga, the dismissed magistrates committed serious professional misconduct.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

