19th East African heads of state summit kicks off [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The 19th East African Community heads of state summit kicks off this Thursday in Kampala Uganda’s capital. The 6 countries in the block that is Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South
Sudan are taking part in the summit dedicated to an Economic Partnership Agreement. Leaders in the region say they want to attain a common ground in relation to trade with Europe.
Go to video
Weah, Drogba, Mbappe launch Africa sports project in France
05:26
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Tsvangirai to be buried Tuesday [The Morning Call]
01:42
Millions of Africans suffering from malnutrition as effects of climate change and conflicts bite
Go to video
Malawi cholera cases pass 500, eight people dead
Go to video
Black Panther wins the hearts of African cinema fans
00:20
Trailblazing tech