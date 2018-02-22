Welcome to Africanews

19th East African heads of state summit kicks off [The Morning Call]

19th East African heads of state summit kicks off [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The 19th East African Community heads of state summit kicks off this Thursday in Kampala Uganda’s capital. The 6 countries in the block that is Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South

Sudan are taking part in the summit dedicated to an Economic Partnership Agreement. Leaders in the region say they want to attain a common ground in relation to trade with Europe.

