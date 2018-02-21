Zimbabwean activist casts doubts over credibility of July elections

Zimbabwean activist Evan Mawarire has cast doubts over the regularity of the upcoming presidential elections in the Southern African nation.

Mawarire who faced the court for attempting to overthrow Robert Mugabe, spoke at a human rights summit in Geneva,Switzerland.

“They are individuals who, within their own party, have done nothing but rig the elections, used violence and intimidation and it is hard for me to believe that in two months they have been able to reorganize their entire system’‘,Mawarire said.

He added “I think we are coming to its first 100 days and many questions remain about structural changes in law, the rule of law, democracy and human rights. They talked a lot about business but very little about individual liberties.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa, a key figure in the former regime, took over leadership of Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe’s forced resignation in November. He scheduled a presidential election for July.

Mawarire was instrumental in the anti-Mugabe movement that shook the country in 2016

He was released at the end of November last year.

It is uncertain if the 40-year-old pastor is thinking about politics, but he has ruled out any potential candidacy for the next presidential elections.

