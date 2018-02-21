U.S. pop star Madonna prophesies Malawi's future president

Malawi
United States pop star Madonna has declared that her son, adopted from Malawi, will be president of the Southern African nation.
The 59 year old American singer and songwriter referred to as the ‘Queen of Pop’ since the 1980s, made the ‘prophesy’ to her over two million followers on Twitter, posting a picture of herself with her 12 year old son, David Banda.
“On President Day I celebrate the future president of Malawi, the warm heart of Africa, Banda,” Madonna tweeted.
Presidents’ Day is an American holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February in America.
Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington, it is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government.
Madonna has three other children adopted from Malawi namely Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere, and has been previously accused of bullying Malawi state officials and demanding VIP treatment.
