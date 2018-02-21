Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

UNICEF raises alarm on rising newborn mortality [The Morning Call]

UNICEF raises alarm on rising newborn mortality [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has raised alarm on the increasing number of deaths for newborns in the world’s poorest and conflict-wracked countries. UNICEF in a report released on

tuesday said 8 out of the 10 worst countries to be born in are in sub-saharan Africa where pregnant women are much less likely to receive assistance during delivery due to poverty, conflict and weak

institutions. It also adds that at least least 1 in 24 newborns dies in Central African Republic, making it the worst Africa. Babies born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore have the best chance at survival it

says, while newborns in Pakistan, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan face the worst odds according to the UN agency. Willibald Zeck is the head of UNICEF’s Global Maternal And Newborn

Programme and was one of contributors to this UN report. Jerry Bambi speaks with him on The Morning Call and asks him what UNICEF means whe it says the world is failing babies specifically for the

African continent.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..