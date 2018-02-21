UNICEF raises alarm on rising newborn mortality [The Morning Call]

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has raised alarm on the increasing number of deaths for newborns in the world’s poorest and conflict-wracked countries. UNICEF in a report released on

tuesday said 8 out of the 10 worst countries to be born in are in sub-saharan Africa where pregnant women are much less likely to receive assistance during delivery due to poverty, conflict and weak

institutions. It also adds that at least least 1 in 24 newborns dies in Central African Republic, making it the worst Africa. Babies born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore have the best chance at survival it

says, while newborns in Pakistan, the Central African Republic and Afghanistan face the worst odds according to the UN agency. Willibald Zeck is the head of UNICEF’s Global Maternal And Newborn

Programme and was one of contributors to this UN report. Jerry Bambi speaks with him on The Morning Call and asks him what UNICEF means whe it says the world is failing babies specifically for the

African continent.