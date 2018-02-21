Tunisia:strike in poor west city of Redeyef over jobs, security

A general strike begun on Tuesday in Tunisia’s poor West city of Redeyef ,as residents demanded jobs and a return of the police,since the burning down of its police station.

Local branches of the powerful Union called for the strike to denounce continuous and what they call deliberate lack of security.

“Jobs are not a favor”, “Governments succeed and Redeyef is always forgotten,” chanted a few dozen protesters who marched through the main streets of the city.

The police station was set on fire at the end of 2017 during social movements.

Since then, residents have complained of insecurity, including burglaries, and having to go to the surrounding cities to obtain official documents such as identity card, which is requested in police stations.

On Tuesday, businesses remained closed all day, as did public institutions. Only pharmacies and hospital emergencies were open.

“We have exhausted attempts of negotiation with the authorities for a return of the police.The general strike was not an objective in itself, it became necessary after the closure of negotiation channels with the regional authorities. and local, “ said Muammar Amidi, secretary general of the union of basic education.

Traders argue that it is not possible “to attract investment without security”.

Redeyef is in the mining basin. The mining basin was the theater in 2008 of an insurrection repressed in the blood by the regime of the former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

It remains regularly agitated by social movements since the revolution of 2011.

AFP