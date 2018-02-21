South Africa's Ramaphosa promises to accelerate land redistribution

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to accelerate the redistribution of land to black populations in the country.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday insisted on the need to carry out a reform intended to “heal the wounds of the past and to redistribute land to Blacks.

“ We will not allow smash and grab interventions, that we will not allow. We will handle this matter in the same way that we have always handled all difficult issues in our country,” he said.

According to a recent study, agriculture remains largely in the hands of the descendants of the settlers. The white farmers held 73% of the land, against 85% at the end of apartheid.

“If there has ever been anything that many South Africans would like to have line of sight of , is the lifestyle audit of their public representatives. Now that is something I believe we have to do and this will be done starting with the executive of the country. Yes, we will go in that way,” he added.

The new president also said he is “determined” to “heal the wounds” of the massacre of Marikana, when 34 minors were killed by the police in 2012 in a mine belonging to the society which he was an administrator.