Scores of girls missing after Boko Haram attack in north-east Nigeria

An attack by Boko Haram militants has left more than 90 girls missing from a government secondary School at Dapchi town in Yobe, north east Nigeria.

According to media reports, the militants clad in military camouflage, carrying heavy guns invaded the town on Monday evening and targeted the all-girls school.

They headed to the girls’ hostels where over 700 girls were resident. The sound from the sect’s militants explosives and gunshots alerted the students and their teachers who immediately scampered into nearby bushes for safety.

However a headcount at the school on Tuesday revealed that at least 90 of the girls were missing.

Security forces are said to be combing the surrounding area to find the missing girls.

The attack comes 4 years after Boko Haram militants kidnapped more than 270 girls from Chibok in Borno state, sparking global outrage.