Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Photos] Nigeria plane overshoots runway into bush

[Photos] Nigeria plane overshoots runway into bush
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A private sector-owned airline in Nigeria skidded off a runway and ended up in a bush on Tuesday night, local portals have reported.

The flight from Lagos to the city of Port Harcourt overshot the runway into a nearby bush following which emergency response teams on ground were dispatched to the scene.

The Airline in a statement said all forty-four crew and passengers on board were safely rescued and blamed the incident on inclement weather.

“Inclement weather Causes Dana Aircraft Runway Overshoot in Port Harcourt. On Tuesday, 20th February, one of our aircraft operating Abuja​-PHC skidded off​ the runway ​at​ the Port Harcourt International Airport as a result of ​very stormy weather and severe winds upon landing,” the statement read in part.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria also confirmed the incident and corroborated the possible cause as being due to heavy rain accompanied by strong wind and storm.

The issue of airline security has been at the fore in Nigeria after Dana Air’s emergency door reportedly fell off two weeks ago. Th e airline, however, stressed that it was committed to ensuring safety of all its customers.

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the incident on social media.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..