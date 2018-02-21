Cameroon: information minister speaks with Africanews on crisis [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cameroon’s government says normalcy has returned to the troubled English speaking regions of the country. Separatists in the country’s restive anglophone regions have faced a violent crackdown since
declaring the creation of “Ambazonia”, a self-proclaimed republic independent from the majority French-speaking country. Many have died from the over six month showdown between the state’s security
forces and armed groups from the region while tens of thousands have fled into neighbouring Nigeria.
