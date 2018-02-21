Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: information minister speaks with Africanews on crisis [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Cameroon’s government says normalcy has returned to the troubled English speaking regions of the country. Separatists in the country’s restive anglophone regions have faced a violent crackdown since

declaring the creation of “Ambazonia”, a self-proclaimed republic independent from the majority French-speaking country. Many have died from the over six month showdown between the state’s security

forces and armed groups from the region while tens of thousands have fled into neighbouring Nigeria.

