African Union to help Zimbabwe attain credible elections

The chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said, the organization will help Zimbabwe attain credible elections later this year.

The AU chairperson said the African Union Commission would send technical experts to work with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission at least a month before the vote to organize and conduct the elections.

The opposition says Zimbabwe has not held free and fair elections in nearly two decades. Mugabe was forced to resign in November amid pressure from the military.

Zimbabweans will, for the first time since 2002 vote in a presidential election without its two main political characters; Robert Mugabe and the late Morgan Tsvangirai

Since taking the reins, Mugabe’s former deputy, current president Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised the 2018 elections will be free, fair and credible. He has even said Western governments and organizations will be allowed to send election observers, something that was unheard of during Mugabe’s 37 years in power.