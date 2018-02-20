Zimbabwe's opposition leader Tsvangirai to be buried Tuesday [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The remains of Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai will be laid to rest later today at his home village of Buhera. Mr Tsvangirai, the founder of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for
Democratic Change MDC party died last week in South Africa reportedly after a long battle with colon cancer. On Monday thousands of MDC supporters clad in red thronged the Robert Mugabe Square in
the capital Harare to pay their respects to the former leader. Privilege Musvanhiri a journalist based in Harare, speaks with Africanews Jerry Bambi.
01:59
