Zimbabwe's opposition leader Tsvangirai to be buried Tuesday [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The remains of Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai will be laid to rest later today at his home village of Buhera. Mr Tsvangirai, the founder of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for

Democratic Change MDC party died last week in South Africa reportedly after a long battle with colon cancer. On Monday thousands of MDC supporters clad in red thronged the Robert Mugabe Square in

the capital Harare to pay their respects to the former leader. Privilege Musvanhiri a journalist based in Harare, speaks with Africanews Jerry Bambi.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

