Opposition in Zambia warned over circulation of Lungu branded toilet paper

Zambia’s ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) has vowed to report anyone circulating images of toilet paper bearing the face of the country’s president, Edgar Lungu.

The ruling party, which recently gave a Valentine’s gift of books branded with Lungu’s portrait, has distanced itself from the images of Lungu branded toilet paper and sweets circulating on social media.

Opposition politicians blasted the government over the donations and vowed to distribute their own branded books, if the actions of the ruling party attracted no penalties.

PF’s media director, Sunday Chanda described the toilet paper images as malicious work of the opposition.

“These images are in bad taste and proves the calibre of Opposition we have in Zambia. Zambians know that there are political parties in this country which have made tissue politics as their mainstay of identity,” Chanda said.

He went ahead to add that the ruling party reserves the right to report any deflamatory material in circulation to relevant security wings as provided for by the law.

Section 69 of the Penal code which states that clear that any person who, with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, publishes any defamatory or insulting matter, whether by writing, print, word of mouth or in any other manner, is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.

On social media, opinion was divided over the use of Lungu branded toilet paper, with some saying it was good payback for the branded exercise books while others argued against demeaning the person of the president.