Nigeria's child comedian Emmanuella to feature in a Disney project

Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Popular Nigerian child comedian Emmanuella Samuel has announced that she is to feature in a Walt Disney project.

The seven year old broke the news to her fans on her Instagram account, posting a picture of herself on set.

The comedian who has put smiles of millions of fans around the world, then went on to crack a joke about her costume.

Emmanuella stars as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy.

Many congratulated her on social media, with Nigerians particularly calling the Disney project a stamp of approval that should silence all who doubted her talent.

In 2016, Emmanuella was awarded the Best New Comedienne and Princess of Comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia while Mark Angel Comedy won Best Sub-Saharan Channel at the YouTube Awards in 2017.

