Nigeria's child comedian Emmanuella to feature in a Disney project

Nigeria
Popular Nigerian child comedian Emmanuella Samuel has announced that she is to feature in a Walt Disney project.
The seven year old broke the news to her fans on her Instagram account, posting a picture of herself on set.
The comedian who has put smiles of millions of fans around the world, then went on to crack a joke about her costume.
Emmanuella stars as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy.
Many congratulated her on social media, with Nigerians particularly calling the Disney project a stamp of approval that should silence all who doubted her talent.
Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there.— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 18, 2018
Your story is an inspiration. Come by the
NGRSenatesometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry.
cc: markangelcomedyhttps://t.co/fvyzajeJYE
They said she wasnt funny— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 17, 2018
But Disney thinks otherwise. Way to go Emmanuella pic.twitter.com/qX2zdV8kZf
Emmanuella is working with Disney. She has a YouTube Gold award, is a FreshYo Ambassador, has starred in an advert for Wikipedia and hosted Nickeledeon’s Nick Fest show. She also made Mark Angel Comedy the most subscribed YouTube channel in Nigeria. This child is blessed.— World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 17, 2018
In 2016, Emmanuella was awarded the Best New Comedienne and Princess of Comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia while Mark Angel Comedy won Best Sub-Saharan Channel at the YouTube Awards in 2017.
