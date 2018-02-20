[LIVE] Burial of Zimbabwe's Morgan Tsvangirai underway

After Monday’s memorial in the capital Harare, the mortal remains of veteran Zimbabwean opposition chief Morgan Tsvangirai was airlifted to his home village of Buhera where he will be buried.

Thousands of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters clad in red have thronged the Robert Mugabe Square in the capital Harare to pay their respects to the former leader.

Tsvangirai’s body was returned to Zimbabwe from South Africa where he died at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 65. He had been battling with colon cancer for the last jew years.

The government has said it will give him a state-assisted burial despite being a former Prime Minister of the country.

Follow our live page for more details as we continue coverage till he is laid to rest.