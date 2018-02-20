Helicopter crash: Drone faulted? [Sci Tech]

A drone may have caused a recent helicopter crash in South Carolina in the United States.Bloomberg said if the unmanned flying object is determined to be the at fault, this will be the first drone-related crash of an aircraft in the US.

Also, a team of six Israeli researchers on Sunday ended a Mars habitat experiment in a mock -up built in Israel’s Negev desert. These researchers simulated living conditions on the Red planet.

Israel’s Science and Technology ministry says the experiment was held near the isolated Israeli township of Mitzpe Ramon, whose surroundings resemble the Martian environment in its geology, aridity and appearance.

The next day, I went for 5 kilometers in the forest with my sister-in-law who came to see me and who, to her astonishment, saw me without a device, and there I cried a lot, I cried a lot because that we are overwhelmed by what happens to us and then after these are the questions.

And, we tell you a chilling story of Sister Bernadette Moriau whose miraculous healing defeated any scientific logic or experiment of our time.

Born in 1939,Moriau entered the convent at 19 in a Franciscan congregation and became a nurse in 1965. At the age of 27, Sister Bernadette felt lumbosacral pain-which is at the lower back of the spine , and despite four surgeries, she could no longer exercise and walk normally.

