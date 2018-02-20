Daniel Kaluuya wins BAFTA Rising Star Award

Fast rising British actor of Ugandan descent, Daniel Kaluuya won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), thanking his acting mentors and family in an emotional acceptance speech.

The 28 year old actor whose role in critically acclaimed horror film Get Out has earned him an Oscar nomination beat out stiff competition from Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Timothée Chalamet and Tessa Thompson in the category.

‘‘Mum, you’re the reason why I started, the reason why I’m here and the reason why I keep going. Thank you for everything. This is yours,’‘ the Oscar nominated ‘Get Out’ star said.

Daniel Kaluuya makes an emotional acceptance speech dedicated to his mum

Lupita Nyong’o who won similar plaudits for her breakthrough roles that won her an Oscar for ’12 Years A Slave’ in 2014, led the fans that congratulated Kaluuya.

Lupita and Kaluuya are part of the black dominated cast of Marvel film, Black Panther, which premiered last week and was well received in cinemas across the African continent.

Lupita Nyong'o celebrated cinema at the BAFTAs, especially with her friend Daniel Kaluuya who won the Rising Star Award

Daniel Kaluuya, star of Get Out and Black Panther, wins the EE Rising Star award at the BAFTAs

Daniel Kaluuya first Actor of Ugandan origin wins Best Rising star award at the BAFTA2018 – Daniel's role in 'Get Out' catapulted him not only to the world stage but also earned him a 2018 Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Previous winners of the Rising Star award include Tom Holland, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Noel Clarke, Eva Green and James McAvoy.

Kaluuya has also picked up Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his role as Chris Washington in Get Out.

Founded in 1947, the BAFTAs support, promote and develop talent in film, television and video games, presenting awards to the best films and stars made every year.

This year’s awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, for the second year in a row after being moved from the Royal Opera House.