Burkina Faso prison inmates take up dancing

Despite serving various sentences in prison,these men have been preparing this contemporary dance piece.

They have been doing this for the past five months in the Bobo Diolasso prison in Burkina Faso.

Bringing dance to prison, is the initiative of Aguibou Sanou,a Bobolese choreographer on his project called, Why Not!.

‘‘Why not brings this cultural activity to persons serving jail terms.But this dance is not only cultural but also seeks to give prison inmates an opportunity to be professional dancers.We want them to learn to dance, engage in theatrical projects,make music, and to prepare their social re-integration after their time in prison’‘Sanou told Africanews.

The initiative has been well received by these men.They tell Africa News,the project has provided big relief.

‘’ I feel proud in there because when I come home, there are others who even ask me what you did today. We give them little demonstrations’‘,one prisoner said.

After months of training, it is time for them to put their skills to the test .With enthusiasm ,they thrill fellow inmates with their gifts of choreography. This moment was honoured by spectators deprived of their liberty.They were in awesome of their gifts and could not help but continously cheer their fellow inmates on..

‘‘Some people have been here for a very long time. There are people serving five to ten years in prison , but with this pleasure, I think it’s better. Instead of spending time thinking, if there’s an atmosphere like that, it’s fine’‘,another prison inmate said.

The Initiator of the project, is hoping that the art of dance will provide these inmates a temporary escape in their harsh prison condition.

