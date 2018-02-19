Welcome to Africanews

Millions of Africans suffering from malnutrition as effects of climate change and conflicts bite

Africa

About 224 million people are suffering from malnutrition in Africa as effects of climate change and conflicts bite.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned on Monday.

According to Bukar Tijani, FAO’s Assistant Director General for Africa, the situation was a “cause of concern” as the continent’s population was expected to reach 1.7 billion by 2030.

He was speaking on Monday at a regional conference on Africa in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

“Under-nourishment appears to have increased from about 21 percent to nearly 23 percent between 2015 and 2016,” he added.

The rise in malnutrition and food insecurity was related to climate changes and natural disasters he told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

Tijani singled out Somalia ,South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR), which he said conflicts in these countries further exacerbated food insecurity.

On a positive note, Tijani said Africa’s economy was improving and its food and agriculture market was estimated to reach one trillion dollars by 2030.

Hundreds of delegates from across Africa will be attending the five-day conference in Khartoum to discuss efforts to eradicate hunger and food insecurity in Africa.

