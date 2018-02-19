[LIVE] Tsvangirai memorial at Mugabe square, party politics dominate

A memorial is being held for veteran Zimbabwean opposition chief Morgan Tsvangirai ahead of his burial on Tuesday (February 20) at his home village of Buhera.

Thousands of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters clad in red have thronged the Robert Mugabe Square in the capital Harare to pay their respects to the former leader.

His mortal remains were returned to Zimbabwe from South Africa where he died at a Johannesburg hospital. The government has said it will give him a state-assisted burial despite being a former Prime Minister of the country.

The event has been dominated by intra-party bickering and the presence of his wife, Elizabeth Macheka. His mother had threatened to commit suicide if the widow and new party leader attend the event.

Follow our live page for more details as we continue coverage till he is laid to rest.