Ethiopia crisis needs reforms not emergency rule - E.U. warns govt

The European Union (E.U.) has cautioned Ethiopian government over the decision to impose a state of emergency on the heels of promised political reforms.

In a statement released on Monday by E.U. spokesperson, Catherine Ray: “The announced reinstatement of the State of Emergency risks undermining this very objective.

“It is therefore of the utmost importance that it should be as limited in time as possible and respectful of human rights and fundamental freedoms, notably those enshrined in the Ethiopian Constitution. Violence should also be avoided,” the statement said.

Commenting on resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, the E.U. averred it it “opens a period of uncertainty in Ethiopia,” adding that “It will be important for the new government to have the full capacity to pursue the positive reforms initiated by the Prime Minister to address the grievances of the population.

“Only a constructive dialogue among all stakeholders – authorities, opposition, media, civil society – will allow for a peaceful and durable resolution of the crisis.”

Desalegn remains in his post as premier until the ruling EPRDF coalition elects his successor at its next congress. According to Defense Minister Siraj Fegessa, the emergency rule was to curb spreading violence across the country.