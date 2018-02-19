Driver killed as Kabila's convoy crashes in Zambia

An accident involving the motorcade of the Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila killed a Zambian driver over the weekend.

Local media portal, Mwebantu, identified the deceased as 35-year-old Andrew Phiri who died after his vehicle collided head on with another vehicle in Kabila’s entourage.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday morning along Lusaka’s Leopards Hill Road opposite Saudi Arabia and France embassies.

Kabila was on a two-day official visit to the neighbouring country. Even though the exact cause of the accident has yet to be established, the driver of the vehicle in Kabila’s escort escaped unhurt.

#DRCongo President #Kabila motorcade was involved in road traffic accident in #Lusaka,#Zambia. The motor vehicle carrying the visiting President Kabila was not affected pic.twitter.com/AMDO9EdIgi — Mwebantu (@Mwebantu) February 18, 2018

The deceased had sustained varying degrees of injuries including a fractured left leg, arm and multiple cuts on the forehead. He was rushed to University Teaching Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It is the second such incident involving Kabila, last Tuesday, three soldiers and two civilians were killed and 11 others injured in an accident involving his motorcade back home.