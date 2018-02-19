Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon anglophone crisis; a reporter's account [The Morning Call]

Cameroon anglophone crisis; a reporter's account [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

We begin with Cameroon where a revolt from the anglophone region against the government is raging and has led to the deaths of many and unrest in the cities of the region. A United Kingdom

Member Parliament Harriet Baldwin on a visit to the country on Friday stressed the need for Cameroon to adopt dialogue to resolve the unrest in the Anglophone region. Harriet Baldwin doubles as the

Minister for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development. She said her trip afforded her the opportunity to meet with a number of stakeholders in the

restive region especially in the southwest capital of Buea. Elvis has just returned from a three week monitoring trip to the country’s troubled anglophone region. He speaks wit Jerry Bambi in the studio

and gives a first hand report of what the situation is in the country.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..