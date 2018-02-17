Witness in activists deaths claims life in danger in Senegal

A former Congolese policeman, Paul Mwilambwe, a major suspect in the murder of two eminent Human Rights activists has claimed that his life is in danger.

The suspect who was indicted by a Senegalese court stays in the country awaiting for further trials in Dakar.

Mwilambwe who was a Major General in the Congolese police claimed to have witnessed the murder of the renowned Human Rights activist Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana. He fled to Senegal and later testified and denounced his own participation in the murder.

Mwilambwe will soon be tried in Senegal, where he has been in exile, under a law that permits prosecution of residents for crimes committed elsewhere.

But the UN’s investigator for extrajudicial executions, Philip Alston, told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the murder suggests official responsibility,’