U.K., Canada issue Ethiopia travel advice after state of emergency declaration

The United Kingdom and Canada have issued travel advice in respect of Ethiopia following Friday evening’s declaration of a state of emergency.

State broadcaster, EBC, reported that the Council of Ministers had imposed the measure to curb rising insecurity across the country.

A summary of the United Kingdom’s travel advice read as follows: “On 16 February 2018, Ethiopia declared a State of Emergency. No further detail is currently available. Travel Advice will be updated as the situation develops. If you are in Ethiopia remain aware of your surroundings and follow the advice of local authorities.

For their part, the Canadian government updated the safety and security button on Ethiopia. “State of emergency: The Government of Ethiopia declared the state of emergency on February 16, 2018. Restrictions on gatherings and curfews could be imposed.

“Telecommunications could be disrupted. Monitor the media and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the advice added.