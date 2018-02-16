U.S. issues Ethiopia alert, warns of tricky security situation

The United States has issued a security alert for Ethiopia in the wake of political and security developments over the last week. About ten people were reported dead during protests in the Oromia region.

The terse statement read: “As a precautionary measure, the U.S. Embassy is temporarily suspending all travel outside of Addis Ababa for Embassy personnel.”

They also gave five key actions for U.S. citizens to follow in the light of the current situation. Monitoring local media for updates, avoiding large gatherings and demonstrations, employing sound security practices.

“Remain aware of your surroundings, including local events. Remember that the security environment in Ethiopia is fluid and can deteriorate without warning,” completed the list of precautionary measures.

The country’s Premier Hailemariam Desalegn resigned his post on Thursday following protests in Oromia. The country has released a number of political prisoners following the promise of political reforms in January.

The ruling coalition, the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) is set to name a successor to Desalegn at its next congress. Desalegn became Prime Minister in 2012 after the death of Meles Zenawi. The PM is head of government in the country’s political structure.