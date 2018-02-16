Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

OXFAM in trouble over sex scandals [International Edition]

OXFAM in trouble over sex scandals [International Edition]

International edition

This is a scandal that is shaking the humanitarian sector. Several employees of Oxfam, the powerful confederation of some 20 NGOs in more than 90 countries, are accused of rape during their humanitarian missions in Southern Sudan, sexual abuse in Liberia and of using prostitutes in Haiti and Chad, among others. The NGO risks losing 19% of its resources from State funding.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..