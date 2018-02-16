Welcome to Africanews

Morgan Tsvangirai: National Hero or People's Hero?

Daniel Mumbere

Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans have criticised the government for refusing to declare Morgan Tsvangirai a National Hero, even as his opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party declared him a ‘people’s hero’.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is constitutionally mandated to designate hero status upon ‘any deceased person who was a citizen of Zimbabwe has deserved well of his country on account of his outstanding, distinctive and distinguished service to Zimbabwe’, said Tsvangirai will get a sate assisted funeral.

Several Zimbabweans had asked that the fallen veteran politician is given the hero status for his brave fight championing democratic values in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa however agreed that Tsvangirai had fought to ensure that there was democracy in Zimbabwe and added that the former prime minister had helped to shape the country’s political landscape.

Morgan Tsvangirai: Mugabe’s opponent who nearly became president

Following Mnangagwa’s pronouncement on Tsvangirai’s hero status, MDC-T declared him a ‘people’s hero’.

The party’s acting president Nelson Chamisa described Tsvangirai as an icon and said Tsvangirai would be buried at his Buhera rural home in accordance with his will.

On social media, many expressed their disappointment in Mnangagwa’s government, arguing that he had lost a remarkable opportunity to unite the country.

Many accused the government of turning the National Heroes Acre where ‘deserving citizens’ are buried into property of the ruling party.

Some of the heroes that have been given the status and laid to rest at the Heroes Acre there include the Patriotic Front guerrillas killed during the Rhodesian Bush War and prominent ZANU-PF politicians or sympathisers who passed on during Robert Mugabe’s 37 year reign.

