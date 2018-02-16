Libya to mark 7 years since revolution

It’s been seven years since the Libyan revolution and 42 years of an authoritarian regime under Muammar Gaddafi.

Libyans are still waiting to see the end of a chaotic transition that continues and the birth of a democratic state .

To celebrate the anniversary of the revolution of 2011, the authorities have a line up of programs at the Martyrs square,in the heart of the capital, where Gaddafi used to deliver his speeches.

But for many Libyans, there is not much to celebrate in a rich oil country where basic services are still lacking as violence and divisions continue, fueling uncertainty and despair, especially among young people.

Hamdi al-Bechir is only 17 years old, but says “wait for deliverance for seven years”. “I do not want to wait 42 years as my father did with Muammar” Gaddafi.

“I do not expect to be robbed of my youth and my life, I am going to throw myself into the sea with the migrants, without returning,” said Hamdi, in front of the clothing store where he works.

Since the fall of Gaddafi in 2011, which led to the disintegration of the security apparatus, Libya has been torn apart by the struggle for influence .

Two authorities are competing for power and none has managed to restore order in the territory it claims to control.

A presidential and legislative elections is scheduled for 2018.

AFP