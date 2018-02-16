Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia's prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigns [The Morning Call]

Ethiopia’s prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn has resigned. State media FBC reported Mr Desalegn tendered his letter to the House of People’s Representatives resigning from his position as premier of

the country and chairman of the ruling coalition. According to the FBC, Desalegn said he had done what he was able to do to solve the problem in the country. His resignation comes as the country

struggles to contain a political crisis with unrest in the restive Oromia region.Political prisoners including opposition figures have recently been released to ease tensions.

Tsedale Lemma is the editor-in-chief of Addis standard magazine. Africanews Jerry Bambi talks to her about Mr Desalegn’s resignation.

