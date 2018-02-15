Zimbawe's opposition mourns Tsvangirai death, African leaders condole

Hundreds of mourners have gathered outside the Movement for Democratic Change -T (MDC-T) party headquarters following news of the death of its leader, opposition veteran Morgan Tsvangirai.

An executive meeting of the party leadership is also underway, called by the acting party president, Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa earlier tweeted, asking party members to set aside differences and unite to send off ‘our hero’.

‘‘The tragic passing on of Pres MT is a huge blow to the party and the nation. As a party of excellence, we will unite,be disciplined & honour our hero,’‘ Chamisa tweeted.

Chamisa, a vice president to the deceased party president was appointed acting president of the MDC-T on Monday, until the return of Tsvangirai.

The decision was contested by the other vice presidents Dr. Dr Thokozani Khupe and Eng. Elias Mudzuri.

Before leaving for South Africa where he eventually succumbed to colon cancer, Tsvangirai had appointed Mudzuri as acting party president and Chamisa as his representative in the opposition coalition MDC Alliance.

The opposition coalition had agreed to front Tsvangirai as the coalition’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

African leaders share tributes

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa led African leaders and admirers of the fallen stalwart have taken to social media to share their condolences and tributes.

