What's next for Zimbabwe's opposition after Tsvangirai's death? [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died. A senior official in the Movement for Democratic Change MDC party which Tsvangirai founded in 2000, Elias Mudzuri announced his death

on twitter. 65 year old Tsvangirai had reportedly been suffering from colon cancer. His career had been marked by a long political struggle against former President Robert Mugabe whom he repeatedly

challenged during the ex-president’s long grip on power.

