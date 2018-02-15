Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

CAR: The displaced people in Paoua

CAR: The displaced people in Paoua

Central African Republic

What was once a vibrant town in the Central African Republic has been reduced to ashes, burned during fighting between armed groups racing to control the area.

Paoua, now a ghost town of sorts, has life slowly returning but in in camps, where hundreds of internally displaced people are taking refuge.

While the humanitarian plan initiated by the government and partners a few days ago takes shape, there are cases calling for immediate attention.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..