CAR: The displaced people in Paoua

Central African Republic
What was once a vibrant town in the Central African Republic has been reduced to ashes, burned during fighting between armed groups racing to control the area.
Paoua, now a ghost town of sorts, has life slowly returning but in in camps, where hundreds of internally displaced people are taking refuge.
While the humanitarian plan initiated by the government and partners a few days ago takes shape, there are cases calling for immediate attention.
