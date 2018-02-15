African single air market: Spotlight on Travel [Travel]

The Morning Call
Travelling across Africa’s huge distances can be expensive. Not that long ago, getting from one city to another often meant a connection in Europe.
Coupled with the visa challenges, it is easy to see how even well-travelled Africans might just not be well-travelled on the continent.
That is finally changing. Just last month, African countries launched the Single African Air Transport Market initiative by the African Union (AU). The initiative is largely based on the agreements of the Yamoussoukro Decision of 1999.
An immediate benefit of the single air market will be enhanced connectivity between African nations and a reduction in flight ticket prices. Elayne Wangalwa highlights this on the travel segment.
