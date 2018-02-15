Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

African single air market: Spotlight on Travel [Travel]

African single air market: Spotlight on Travel [Travel]

The Morning Call

Travelling across Africa’s huge distances can be expensive. Not that long ago, getting from one city to another often meant a connection in Europe.

Coupled with the visa challenges, it is easy to see how even well-travelled Africans might just not be well-travelled on the continent.

That is finally changing. Just last month, African countries launched the Single African Air Transport Market initiative by the African Union (AU). The initiative is largely based on the agreements of the Yamoussoukro Decision of 1999.

An immediate benefit of the single air market will be enhanced connectivity between African nations and a reduction in flight ticket prices. Elayne Wangalwa highlights this on the travel segment.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..