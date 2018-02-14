Welcome to Africanews

Valentine's day with Ugandan chocolate [The Morning Call]

First off, It’s valentine’s day!! And speaking about that let’s tell you about this Ugandan chocolate maker Stephen Ssebunya. First, Uganda is best known as a coffee producer, ranking as Africa’s biggest

exporter and Stephen the chocolate maker is hoping he can promote his brand made from locally grown cocoa beans as the ultimate way to show love this year.

