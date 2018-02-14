Shekau flees in hijab as Nigeria army clears key Boko Haram base

Nigerian army on Tuesday reported significant gains in its fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the country’s northeast Borno State.

The Army said it had cleared out a key base of the insurgent group, Sabil Huda, located in the Sambisa forest – the last known hideout of the insurgents the army has said.

In the process, the Army rescued 46 captives held by the insurgents in its Operation Deep Punch aimed at clearing remnants of Boko Haram elements.

Photos shared by the army showed soldiers having retrieved armoured trucks and setting fire to the Sabil Huda Camp. Meanwhile, the theater commander of the main operation codenamed Lafiya Dole is expected to meet the press over developments in the operation.

About Shekau, the factional leader of Boko Haram, the Army said in its statement that he was last seen dressed as a woman in a black hijab and called on citizens to be on the look out for the man they had at a point declared fatally wounded.

“Credible information from arrested and surrendered insurgents indicated that the purported Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau could not bear the heat anymore as he has abandoned his followers, he is running for his dear life.

“He is desperately trying to escape the theatre disguised as a woman dressed in Hijab. We reliably gathered that to avoid detection Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab, the statement read.